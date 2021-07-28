AMD announces Zen4 CPUs and RDNA3 graphics cards. Arrive in 2022

AMD CEO Lisa Su, who spoke out about the next steps of her company in an earnings call last week (via The Motley Fool), has confirmed a rumor that AMD’s next-generation processors and GPUs would arrive in 2022. Su stated that AMD is still on track to launch its Zen 4 CPU architecture and RDNA3 GPU architecture next year.

AMD may need to release the Zen 4 quickly in order to compete with Intel. Intel is likely reveal their Alder Lake CPUs this year. They look like they will beat AMD’s existing range. We expect Intel to release its 13th generation Raptor Lake processors by 2022 with even more performance enhancements.

AMD’s 2022 release window indicates that AMD’s next GPUs may be very similar to Nvidia’s future RTX40 graphics cards. These are also anticipated to launch next year. These AMD cards may deliver three times the performance than the company’s best graphics cards. This bodes well to the new 480Hz gaming monitors we will soon see.

Su says that the stock level is currently stable and continues to improve. It’s still tight as you have heard it from other companies through the end. It should improve in 2022, I believe. “We’ve planned for substantial growth.”

This means that it might not be as difficult to find one of the new components at retail or stock next year.

Publiated at Wed. 28 July 2021, 11:03:40 +0000