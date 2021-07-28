Quantcast
Gaming

AMD announces Zen4 CPUs and RDNA3 graphics cards. Arrive in 2022

By Newslanes Media
0
10

Must read

AMD announces Zen4 CPUs and RDNA3 graphics cards. Arrive in 2022

AMD CEO Lisa Su, who spoke out about the next steps of her company in an earnings call last week (via The Motley Fool), has confirmed a rumor that AMD’s next-generation processors and GPUs would arrive in 2022. Su stated that AMD is still on track to launch its Zen 4 CPU architecture and RDNA3 GPU architecture next year.

AMD may need to release the Zen 4 quickly in order to compete with Intel. Intel is likely reveal their Alder Lake CPUs this year. They look like they will beat AMD’s existing range. We expect Intel to release its 13th generation Raptor Lake processors by 2022 with even more performance enhancements.

- Advertisement -

AMD’s 2022 release window indicates that AMD’s next GPUs may be very similar to Nvidia’s future RTX40 graphics cards. These are also anticipated to launch next year. These AMD cards may deliver three times the performance than the company’s best graphics cards. This bodes well to the new 480Hz gaming monitors we will soon see.

Su says that the stock level is currently stable and continues to improve. It’s still tight as you have heard it from other companies through the end. It should improve in 2022, I believe. “We’ve planned for substantial growth.”

This means that it might not be as difficult to find one of the new components at retail or stock next year.

Publiated at Wed. 28 July 2021, 11:03:40 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThere’s nothing to look at in your ear. Every AirPods has a new wireless earbud. Feature at HALF of the price
AMD announces Zen4 CPUs and RDNA3 graphics cards. Arrive in 2022
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks