Americans and Europeans are able to travel to England with no restrictions. Quarantine starting in August

England will relax travel restrictions further by removing quarantine requirements from arrivals to England who have been vaccinated in America and the European Union, if they’re traveling to England via amber-list countries.

England no longer requires fully-vaccinated travellers from the EU and USA to be quarantined for 10 days after arrival, unless they’re from an Amber or Mid-Risk country. Up until now, UK citizens returning from abroad could not bypass quarantine if they had received a fully vaccinated vaccine from the UK. However, this change is now possible for those who have been fully vaccinated by the US and EU, as well as travellers from countries that have recovered from the disease.

Under the UK’s Traffic Light System, most countries can be classified as Amber. This includes holiday destinations like Italy, Spain and mainland Portugal. France is on the same amber list as the USA, however passengers coming from France must quarantine indefinitely for 10 days because of concerns about the spreading Beta variant.

There are some things people should consider when planning their trip to England. Grant Shapps, UK transport secretary, confirmed that travelers from Amber countries will need to pass a pre-travel check and must also take a PCR test upon arrival in England. The second day will see children have to undergo PCR testing. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers will need to be quarantined for 10 days if they arrive from amber countries.

Our goal is to help people who live in Europe and the USA reunite with family members and friends living in the UK These people will be allowed to enter the UK from amber countries starting at 4am on August 2nd, if they are fully vaxxed.

The rules are the same for those arriving from countries on the green list. These are destinations with low infection rates and high vaccination rates. While they are required to perform a PCR prior to and after traveling, they do not have to be quarantined.

Red-list or high-risk country arrivals will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine. Here is a breakdown of the travel regulations.

UK visitors from France will be quarantined for a further 10 days. (c) Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

England, however, has opened the country and dropped almost all of the domestic COVID-19 regulations despite an increase in the number of cases due to the Delta version. The British Medical Association (BMA), while urging continued use of face masks, has now called for the removal of the mask mandate by the government and social distancing guidelines. The entertainment and hospitality industries were fully open on July 19, the first since March, without any restrictions. Festivals and gigs are allowed to return; sports games can operate at their full potential; life is more or less back to normal.

However, in London masks must still be worn on all public transport, including buses, trains, metros, trams, DLR, Overground, and TfL Rail. For the duration of their trip, passengers will still need to cover their faces at stations as well.

Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor announced the new news via a tweet. He stated that there is “overwhelming evidence” that masks decrease the transmission of COVID. To protect London’s most vulnerable and to give people the freedom to travel, face masks will be required for all services.

All public transport systems in London require face masks (c) J SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Officials in Scotland have reduced COVID-19’s restrictions to the lowest level. However, the requirement to use face masks for gatherings will not be lifted, according to Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of the country. She urged citizens “to stick to limits on gatherings and observe appropriate distances, wear face covers, ventilate rooms, and wash your hands.”

Wales, like England, has dropped COVID-19 regulations on July 19, but masks are still required in public transport as well as health and social care facilities. Masks are not required for public use in Northern Ireland. Social distancing will be in effect in all public places.

This article first appeared on May 7, 2021. It was then updated on July 28, 2021.

Publited at Wed. 28 July 2021, 18:16.30 +0000