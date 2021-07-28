Apple is racing to get your iPhone or Mac updated. Hackers must be stopped before it is too late

Apple released a security update in response to a new critical vulnerability that affected Mac, iPhone and iPad owners. This flaw, which is basically a zero-day vulnerability is as serious as it gets.
A zero-day vulnerability is a software flaw that hackers already know about. This means that the problem isn’t just academic. Instead, scammers can exploit the vulnerability to make millions around the world every day you don’t have the security patch.
Zero-day vulnerabilities can be used to race against the clock to ensure that as many people have access to the patch as possible.
Apple devices impacted by the new flaw include iPhone 6s or newer, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 or later, iPad mini 4 or newer, iPad 5th generation or later, and iPad Touch (seventh-generation). All of the devices that are affected by this flaw, including MacBooks, iMacs, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, Mac Pro and Mac mini running macOS Big Sur, will also need to be updated with the latest update.
Apple has confirmed that it is aware of reports suggesting this vulnerability may be being actively exploited in an earlier security briefing. Apple internals refer to the vulnerability as CVE-2023-080707. It is a problem with memory corruption.
The flaw is not well-known. This is quite normal for these types of situations. Apple confirmed it is aware that hackers are using the memory corruption bug in real-world attacks on devices. Withholding information about this issue will help to prevent more malicious actors from finding out the truth and exploiting unpatched gadgets.
As the iPhone update becomes available to the approximately billion iPhone owners around the world, we’re likely to get more information in the months ahead.
Go to the to update your iPhone with the most recent iOS versionSetting > General > Software update1. To protect your phone from the zero-day bug, iOS 14.7.1 will be the required version. iPad users need iPadOS 14.7.1 while Mac owners will need macOS Big Sur 11.1
These three new Apple software updates are now available worldwide and in the UK.
Publited at Wed 28 July 2021, 08:16.08 +0000