Are fully-vaccinated Britons allowed to visit the US without a passport? Rules amid August Changes

By Newslanes Media
If they are carrying both their Covid jabs, travellers from North America who wish to enter the UK can fly into the country at 4 a.m. on August 2.

The Government will then recognize both US and EU vaccination certificates. However, passengers must still undergo pre-departure testing.

Currently, UK citizens cannot travel to the US border regardless of their vaccination status.

During President Trump’s time in office, many European countries were blacklisted by officials.

Publiated at Wed 28 July 2021 23.19:06 +0000

