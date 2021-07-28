Are you having trouble making a business decision? You can try this.

July

28.2021 Read for 3 minutes

- Advertisement -

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In my professional career, there have been numerous times when I struggled to make an important decision. Do I go left, or do I go right? Are you saying yes or no? I tend to think logically, and make the best of what I have. There have been times when I was unsure of what to do about certain issues.

As an adult, I have learned over the years to trust my instincts when faced with difficult decisions. Two techniques have been developed that help me to make difficult decisions.

One: Listen to your gut

- Advertisement -

I was the first to receive one more than twenty years ago. My children were very young when we went to Baskin-Robbins to get ice cream. The kids couldn’t decide which flavor they wanted. As we were the next to be served, there was a long line behind us. I knew they needed to make a decision soon. Then I instructed them to shut their eyes, stick out their tongues and wave their hands around. Imagine being in line behind us.

How to trust your gut to make the right business decision

An adult and three children were standing together in rows, their eyes shut and their tongues open waving in the air. We must have seemed crazy to the other customers. However, my kids all suddenly declared the flavor they preferred. I hoped they would let go of all their choices and follow their instincts and pick the flavor they truly desire. This worked. To everyone’s delight, they all agreed immediately.

Full disclosure: I don’t actually wave my tongue when I am in my office, but I will admit that I have never seen anyone walk into my office to see this. But I mentally travel there. If I don’t know what I want, or I am unable to decide after gathering enough information, I mentally hold my tongue and wave it around. This allows me to connect with my intuition or gut feeling. I am glad that I did.

Technique two: Flip a coin

Get as much information about your options as possible. Grab a coin, and then assign one option to heads and the other to tails. This sounds easy, but keep reading. After you have flipped the coin, get your result. Now take a break and check back with your intuition. You shouldn’t feel frustrated or anxious. However, you shouldn’t feel frustrated or dread. That choice should be made regardless of which side you land on.

- Advertisement -

Related to Making Faster, Better Business Decisions

Remember, you still need to consider all facts and look at data. Just to be clear, I’m not suggesting you forget your intuition.

Your intuition speaks to you from your soul. It is not something to ignore, it should be embraced.