BMW needs a more extreme X6 M in order to take on Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT?

The Audi RS Q8 was the first Audi to debut at Nurburgring. It set a new lap record for SUVs with a time of 7 minutes 42 seconds. This time was five seconds quicker than that of the Lamborghini Urus, which is what impressed many enthusiasts. Porsche, the sibling of Audi in Volkswagen Group — decided “hold my beer” to create an SUV capable of beating that time. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is now the fastest SUV ever to lap the Ring.

BMW executives claimed that the BMW X6 M Competition would beat Audi’s time right after the announcement. However, they didn’t put their money where there mouth was. BMW may want to try to break the record with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT isn’t actually developed by Porsche’s legendary GT division, so don’t let the name fool you, but that doesn’t matter much. The newest Cayenne is an absolute animal. Its 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes 631 horsepower, which is more than the BMW M5 CS — BMW’s most powerful car in history. It also gets an eight-speed ZF automatic and all-wheel drive, like every other performance German car. According to Porsche, the Cayenne Turbo GT can get from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds but expect it to be a bit quicker than that.

The GT’s Nurburgring speed of 7:38.9 is what really matters. It’s not difficult to build fast SUVs, but it is hard to create SUVs capable of handling like supercars. The Cayenne TurboGT is not a joke. It’s not a complicated, large, electronic SUV. It is indeed all that, but there’s more to it than that. Recent reviews have shown that the Turbo GT’s steering feels sharper than other SUVs. Its chassis and handling feel is superior to any SUV and is as enjoyable as driving a sports car.

The question is: Should BMW attempt to take it down?

The BMW X6 M Competition, as good as it is, isn’t capable of beating the Cayenne Turbo GT. It’s too cumbersome, too violent, and not sharp enough. That’s not to say it can’t be as good as the Cayenne Turbo GT, with some tweaking, but it isn’t right now. Admittedly, the Porsche is about double the price, so it’s not as if any BMW customers will cross-shop it. But if BMW wants to make a limited-run, uber-high performance X6 M to take on the Cayenne Turbo GT, it would certainly get enthusiasts excited.

BMW has the upcoming XM. This is the M Division’s very first bespoke model. However, we are not sure if it will be as responsive and agile as the Cayenne. Although it is unlikely that BMW will develop anything to support the new Porsche, it would be fascinating to see. Is BMW going to try to take it down It is possible. It will. It is unlikely.

Publited at Wed 28 July 2021, 00:02.03 +0000