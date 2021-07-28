Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul: Star, 58, was rushed to the hospital following a collapse on the set

Bob Odenkirk (58), was taken to the hospital following a collapse on set for Netflix’s Better Call Saul. He was filming the final and sixth seasons of the beloved series.

According to reports, the actor is receiving treatment in New Mexico for medical reasons.

Sources tell TMZ the star collided in mid-scene. Crew members called 911 immediately at 11.34 AM local time.

Odenkirk is currently in hospital, but it is not clear what caused his collapse.

According to reports, the actor continues receiving treatment.

