Bob Odenkirk’s son gives vital updates on his health following his collapse on-set

Bob Odenkirk (58), was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 27, after collapsing while on the New Mexico location of Better Call Saul. His son confirmed the actor’s stable condition.
According to sources, the star fell “mid-scene”, and crew members called 911 immediately at 11.34 AM local time.
Odenkirk collapsed due to unknown reasons. It’s not known how long Odenkirk will need to remain in the hospital.
Nate Odenkirk tweeted an update via Twitter: “He’s going be okay,” to relieve thousands of concerned fans.
The rep for the star also stated to TMZ that he was in stable condition and thanked hospital staff for taking care of him.
The doctors said that Bob was stable after a cardiac event.
He and his family want to thank the amazing doctors and nurses who looked after him.
The Odenkirks also want to express their gratitude for everyone’s well wishes. They ask that they keep this information private while Bob is recovering.
TMZ reports that the star has regained consciousness and is lucid after his sudden fall.
He is currently being treated at Albuquerque’s hospital and is receiving all the necessary medical attention. However, his current condition is unknown to the general public.
Please take time to remember him today and send your positive thoughts and prayers.
Express.co.uk reached out to Odenkirk representatives in order for them to comment.
Better Call Saul stars Odenkirk playing Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. It takes place prior to the events in Breaking Bad and is currently being produced for the last time.
Publited at Thu 29 July 2021, 00:10:00 +0000