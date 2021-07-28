Bob Odenkirk’s son gives vital updates on his health following his collapse on-set

Bob Odenkirk (58), was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 27, after collapsing while on the New Mexico location of Better Call Saul. His son confirmed the actor’s stable condition.

According to sources, the star fell “mid-scene”, and crew members called 911 immediately at 11.34 AM local time.

- Advertisement -

Odenkirk collapsed due to unknown reasons. It’s not known how long Odenkirk will need to remain in the hospital.

Nate Odenkirk tweeted an update via Twitter: “He’s going be okay,” to relieve thousands of concerned fans.

The rep for the star also stated to TMZ that he was in stable condition and thanked hospital staff for taking care of him.

READ MORE