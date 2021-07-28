Call of Duty Cold War, Warzone Update ahead of Double XP Event

Activision has launched a new Call of Duty update for Cold War and Warzone as a last-minute solution to the Season 4 Battle Pass.
Beginning Friday, July 30, and continuing until August 2, COD players will have the opportunity to get Double Weapon XP as well as discounted Battle Pass Tiers on both platforms.
This event will begin at 6pm BST Friday, and continue until August 2, across Black Ops Cold War or Warzone.
If players aren’t certain they can grind for the required amount of time, this will allow them to unlock lower Battle Pass Tiers.
It will allow COD players to unlock new weapons, level them up and build the perfect loadout.
However, Call of Duty 2 will have their playlists updated and new content added before the game goes live.
Cold War is getting some of the best new content, including a Gunfight Tournament and Collateral Combined Arms 24/7. Also, a 3v3 Gunfight Snipers only playlist will be available.
Activision has informed COD enthusiasts that the new patch will be available on Thursday, July 29th
Treyarch’s Gunfight Tournament starts on July 29, with exclusive in-game prizes for winning all four rounds.
Next, Season Four’s fan favorite Collateral Combined Arms 24/7 is back this week. It features Black Ops Cold War’s largest 12v12 arena, packed full of Dirt Bikes and FAVs as well as a Hind helicopter that can be commandeered across a variety of intense Combined Arms modes.
This mode is for those who want to master Dark Ops Challenges.
For sharpshooter Trios who want to compete with random sniper Loadouts, Gunfight Blueprints is being replaced by 3v3 Gunfight Snipers.
From July 30 to August 2, you'll get double weapon XP, and discounted Battle Pass Tiers every weekend in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone.
Expectedly, Warzone changes will be quite light. Payload is expected to be replaced with a new list of modes.
Activision also confirms that they will host the last stages of the Community Warzone Invitational on the exact same day as the Call of Duty Patch goes live.
You can watch the four-event series on Twitch. Each event features a $10,000 prize.
