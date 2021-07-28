Call of Duty Cold War, Warzone Update ahead of Double XP Event

Activision has launched a new Call of Duty update for Cold War and Warzone as a last-minute solution to the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Beginning Friday, July 30, and continuing until August 2, COD players will have the opportunity to get Double Weapon XP as well as discounted Battle Pass Tiers on both platforms.

This event will begin at 6pm BST Friday, and continue until August 2, across Black Ops Cold War or Warzone.

If players aren’t certain they can grind for the required amount of time, this will allow them to unlock lower Battle Pass Tiers.

It will allow COD players to unlock new weapons, level them up and build the perfect loadout.