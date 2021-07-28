Chernobylite 1.0 has been released today. It adds base management to the Stalker formula

Chernobylite, a survival horror video game launched today by Chernobylite may have gotten your ears prickling after the Stalker 2 announcement last year. Chernobylite, which has been in Early Access for just over two years, takes Stalker’s concept and dials it up, adding some management and base building.

Chernobylite is a strong example of this paranormal theme. It features a gifted scientist who is driven by visions to go back to Chernobyl to find his fiancee. It caused the reality to be ripped apart and created a new element, chernobylite. This has allowed for cross-dimensional travel in both time and space.

However, hostile forces have occupied the exclusion zone as well as a variety of rival stalker groups. Chernobylite’s mission is incredibly interesting. You will be building a base, and eventually a team of soldiers that can assist you in your mission.

The trailer for the launch is here:

You’ll have the option to choose from several missions each day based on what you or your friends hear. You can assign your friends tasks such as stealing ammunition drops or gathering food, or you could do these things yourself. Your attention is required to follow up on leads regarding your loved one and make important decisions that will guide your future. While risky missions may have serious consequences for your friends, you must ensure that everyone is well fed.

Chernobylite allows you to be as creative and flexible as you like in your mission execution. You can take out guards using silenced weapons or sneak past undetected. You can modify the weapons you find with new sights, barrels and custom magazines.

Chernobylite Launch Download Version 1.0 now

We are extremely proud of this milestone in our work over the past few years. We are grateful for all your support.

Chernobylite, July 28th 2021

This game is interesting because it trades Stalker’s more subtle and muted approach to supernatural events for something more overt. After playing the game for a few hours, we are curious to see where it goes. We also want to expand our base with new work benches.

Chernobylite now available on Steam

Published at Wed 28 July 2021