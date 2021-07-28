Quantcast
Gaming

Chernobylite 1.0 has been released today. It adds base management to the Stalker formula

By Newslanes Media
0
8

Must read

Chernobylite, a survival horror video game launched today by Chernobylite may have gotten your ears prickling after the Stalker 2 announcement last year. Chernobylite, which has been in Early Access for just over two years, takes Stalker’s concept and dials it up, adding some management and base building.

Chernobylite is a strong example of this paranormal theme. It features a gifted scientist who is driven by visions to go back to Chernobyl to find his fiancee. It caused the reality to be ripped apart and created a new element, chernobylite. This has allowed for cross-dimensional travel in both time and space.

- Advertisement -

However, hostile forces have occupied the exclusion zone as well as a variety of rival stalker groups. Chernobylite’s mission is incredibly interesting. You will be building a base, and eventually a team of soldiers that can assist you in your mission.

The trailer for the launch is here:

YouTube Thumbnail

You’ll have the option to choose from several missions each day based on what you or your friends hear. You can assign your friends tasks such as stealing ammunition drops or gathering food, or you could do these things yourself. Your attention is required to follow up on leads regarding your loved one and make important decisions that will guide your future. While risky missions may have serious consequences for your friends, you must ensure that everyone is well fed.

Chernobylite allows you to be as creative and flexible as you like in your mission execution. You can take out guards using silenced weapons or sneak past undetected. You can modify the weapons you find with new sights, barrels and custom magazines.

- Advertisement -

This game is interesting because it trades Stalker’s more subtle and muted approach to supernatural events for something more overt. After playing the game for a few hours, we are curious to see where it goes. We also want to expand our base with new work benches.

Chernobylite now available on Steam

Publited at Wed 28 July 2021, 15:35.56 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAlcohol-Free floors in Sussex Stakes
Chernobylite 1.0 has been released today. It adds base management to the Stalker formula
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks