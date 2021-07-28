Dusty Hill dies at 72. Heartbroken band members speak out in support of Dusty Hill

The news was confirmed by Dusty Hill’s bandmates Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons. The band wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn that Dusty Hill has died in his sleep in Houston, TX.”

We, together with the legions ZZ Top fan around the globe, will be missing your steady presence, good nature, and unwavering commitment to providing the monumental bottom to ZZ Top. We will always be linked to the "Blues Shuffle" in C. You will be greatly missed, amigo. Unconfirmed causes of death are still to be determined.

According to reports, the bassist was suffering from a hip injury that forced him out of several shows in America. Dusty Michael (real name Joseph Michael) was the bass guitarist of the band. In 2004, ZZ Top's musician, the singer was inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was also an actor on TV, including in episodes of King Of The Hill.

He may be best remembered as the accidental shooter of 1984. He said, "I could not believe that I had done anything so stupid." "I don't know what I would do to make it work. However, I wasn't feeling anything that day." "All that I knew was that I needed to go to the hospital immediately, so I got into my car and drove to it.

Louder said, “It wasn’t until I got to the hospital that I realized the severity of my actions.” Twitter has seen a flood of tributes to the musician this evening. One commenter said: “RIP Dusty Hill. Today, Rock has lost a great legend. Another added comment: “So sorry to hear about Dusty Hill. A great bass player and rock and roll icon, he is my hero. @ZZTop

Another wrote, “So sad. Dusty, thank you so much for your music. Dusty Hill, RIP #dustyhill Stay tuned for more information.

Publiated at Wed. 28 July 2021, 19:03:00 +0000