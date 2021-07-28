Quantcast
Dusty Hill is dead. ZZ Top’s bassist had an experience with Elvis which inspired her son.

By Newslanes Media
Dusty said: “When I was young, my mom was a waitress. Elvis would come in to her place of work. His fame was limited to Memphis.

He had a record. It was in the jukebox. It was returned by her to Dallas when she moved again, and it was a song I loved to sing.

Dusty began singing at the age 8 and was soon able to find people willing to pay quarters for his music. The rest is history.

Today, the death of the bassist was reported on ZZ Top’s official social media channels.

Publiated at Wed. 28 July 2021 23.01:00 +0000

