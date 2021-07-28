Etihad adds IATA Travel Pass Capability to Seven Routes

Etihad allows travelers to access the International Air Transport Association’s Travel Pass App on seven routes departing from Abu Dhabi: Bangkok, Barcelona and Madrid to New York, Milan to Milan to Singapore.

This carrier was one of the first to test the Travel Pass app. It allows travelers to see the destination’s medical requirements, upload documentation, and receive confirmation they have been cleared to fly. Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Aviation Group’s COO, stated that the pilot trial received positive feedback from customers. He also said that guests appreciated its security and ease-of use. According to IATA, the carrier will work with IATA in order to expand the Travel Pass capabilities to additional routes.

You can also upload vaccine certificates to the IATA Travel Pass, such as the European Union’s Digital Covid Certificate. This certificate is issued by both member countries as well as Switzerland and Iceland.

