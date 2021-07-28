Euro Car Parts cuts 50 percent on windscreen wipers Get 40% off all items

Do you want to upgrade your vehicle? Euro Car Parts launches a promotion where you can get a bargain price and a code.

You can find the best wiper blades right here.

All items are eligible for next-day delivery

Enter the code “GOLD50” at the checkout for the coupon.

Bosch offers 240 windscreen wipers, so there’s no shortage of options.

A special code can be used to save up to 45 percent on your first order.

- Advertisement -

You can save on oil, battery, and car parts by using the website.

The deal does not include performance parts, equipment for garages, and tools, as well as accessories.

Please enter “TOUR60” at the checkout to redeem.