Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will be released on several occasions Platforms, including Switch on October 28th

It’s possible you may have seen the announcement at E3 2021 Nintendo Direct that Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water would be coming to Nintendo Switch. This is the 5th installment in the Fatal Frame Series, originally released September 2017 on Wii U. It’s now coming to the Nintendo Switch.

S, PC via Steam”. You can pre-order the game to get a Atelier Ryza outfit that only Yuri Kozukata is able to wear.

A Fatal Frame 20th Anniversary Celebration DLC will also be released. It includes an 20th anniversary digital book and iconic costumes for the 3 main characters. Below is KoeiTecmo’s tweet. It also includes a link for an overview trailer.


Publiated at Wed. 28 July 2021 23.52:33 +0000

