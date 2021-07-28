Graceland and Elvis Presley announce Virtual Elvis Week 2021, with Priscilla Presley.

In the year leading up to Elvis Presley’s anniversary on August 16th, Graceland hosts Elvis Week. This is a celebration of The King’s legacy. The Memphis mansion is offering an online experience, just as last year. Virtual Elvis Week 2021 takes place August 11-17th and features a variety of concert performances and conversation with special guests.

This year, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley was a special guest. She is the mother to The King’s one and only child Lisa Marie.

TBC members James Burton, Glen Hardin and Terry Blackwood, along with Sam Thompson are also included in the band.

Virtual Elvis Week 2021 featured highlights such as a concert to celebrate Elvis’ 50th Anniversary and Elvis in Concert on a big screen.

Graceland revealed that “Virtual Elvis Week 2021” will feature concerts at The Soundstage, Graceland and other events. The stream, which is in HD, includes soundboard audio.

