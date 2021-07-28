“He failed English at Eton” Prince Harry claims that he is not capable of writing a book. Lady C

Last week, Prince Harry (36), announced that he would write about “mistakes” and “lessons learned” in his life. The memoir will be published next year. One person that has been critical of the decision is Lady Colin Campbell (royal author), who claimed the Duke was “not capable” writing.

Prince Harry announced the agreement with Penguin Random House and stated that he would “reflect on both highs and lows”, and “be accurate and completely truthful” in his announcement.

Harry and Meghan Markle took a break from their royal duties in 2017 and will now donate all proceeds to charity.

According to reports, the Duke has spoken with his family recently about the possibility of writing the book.

According to the Evening Standard, Prince Harry hired JR Moehringer as a ghostwriter to write his thoughts. Lady Colin said that Harry failed English Language at Eton. This is despite the fact that Harry was an English prince and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, raised him to understand English.

