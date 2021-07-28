Here are some tips to help your website be featured in Google Local Get Packet

The Google local pack displays three business listings, shows the contact information and links to Google Maps. It is more visible than other results in search, so it’s important to be featured.

Google recently reduced the number of local businesses appearing on Page 1 of the SERPs (search engine result pages). The number of businesses that appear in the Local Pack on page one of SERPs has dropped from seven to three over the last two years.

Google My Business: Claim your listing or optimize it

If you wish to be featured in the Local Packs, your presence on Google My Business must be present.

Include the following details:

Information about your name, address and telephone number.

Proper business information

Photographs of your company

Proper listing of categories

Key words

You will need to verify the listing.

Optimize your site for local SEO

Next, ensure that your website is optimized for local SEO. You should ensure your NAP consistency across your websites and create local citation websites. It is important to acquire backlinks that are relevant locally, but you should avoid spammy ones. Structured data markup is also required.

The process of optimizing your website for local SEO used to be simple in the past. It is now more complicated and time-consuming. You will need to be familiar with Search Engine Optimization in order to hire an expert to assist you.

Placement in the local maps pack can be highly competitive. You need to make sure you have the right SEO components.

Monitor Your Information

You can have your location, photos, NAP data and category changed at will by anyone. This can impact the local ranking.

You can prevent these issues from happening by monitoring your listing.

Keep Your Website Visible