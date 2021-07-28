Indiana Jones: Steven Spielberg meets with the horror filmmaker for Crystal Skull

It looked as though Steven Spielberg wouldn’t be making any further films after the Indiana Jones Trilogy (which included Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Temple of Doom), in 2008. The visionary produced Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008, starring Harrison Ford. Spielberg tried to hire a horror director before the screenplay was written.

Spielberg met M Night Shyamalan, the director of The Sixth Sense. - Advertisement - Shyamalan, while promoting Old, was asked by a reporter about his meeting with Jurassic Park’s director, for an earlier version of The Crystal Skull. Shyamalan said, “Oh my God. It was amazing. Raiders of the Lost Ark, my favorite movie of all, was the inspiration for this film. (Via Collider). READ MORE: Indiana Jones 5 story synopsis leaked? What could this magical artifact possibly mean?

Shyamalan continued: “To have been asked to see a film in a cinema as a child and to later be asked to write one.” At that point, I felt like I was going to faint. It was incredible.” - Advertisement - The Unbreakable creator is excited for the opportunity, but he wouldn’t give details about Indiana Jones 4 He stated that he still had his notebooks with all of the ideas and notes for that film. It was a good take. “I spoke to everyone involved, and it was so young at the time that that movie was made.” Let us know your thoughts. What would M Night Shyamalan make a great Indiana Jones director? You can join the discussion in the comments section below

Shyamalan did not elaborate why he was unable to get the Indiana Jones 4 job. - Advertisement - It is safe to say that Shyamalan’s final Kingdom of the Crystal Skull product featured aliens as well as a spaceship. He also appears to have missed the opportunity to claim the job, considering that he will not be involved in Indiana Jones 5. In the meantime, an Indiana Jones character who was in previous movies seems to be returning for the fifth film.

A member of the public recently posted footage from Indiana Jones 5 on Twitter. This footage shows Mutt (Shia LaBeouf), making a triumphant comeback on his motorcycle. This character was previously seen in Crystal Skull where it was discovered that he is Indiana Jones’ son. Amazon Prime Video has the Indiana Jones movies available now. Indiana Jones 5 will be released on July 28, 2022. SOURCE

Publiated at Wed. 28 July 2021, 09:16:00 +0000