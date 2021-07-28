Quantcast
Japan: Famitsu award NEO to Japan It’s 35/40

Weekly Famitsu has released the latest reviews. This week’s big game is The World Ends with You, Square Enix’s sequel. Famitsu gave NEO:The World Ends With You an extremely positive 35/40. It was scored 9/10 by three of four people, while one person gave it an 8. This totals 35/40. Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 was the other game that we reviewed, and it received 33/40.

  • NEO: The End of the World with You (PS4, Switch – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]
  • Sniper Ghost Warriors 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One – 8/9/8/8 [33/40]

Publiated at Wed. 28 July 2021, 14:27.47 +0000

