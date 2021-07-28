Jeremy Clarkson rages against ‘do gooders in leftie-suits’ who prefer Branson to Bezos’ space flight

In 2004, Sir Richard announced that he would make a spaceplane, with the hope of having a commercial service in 2007.

However, technical problems, such as a 2014 fatal accident during a flight development, make the space project one the most difficult ventures in his career.

- Advertisement -

Sir Richard said to the BBC, “I have always wanted to travel to space. I hope to make it possible for hundreds of thousands more people in the next 100 years.”

They should go into space. The Universe and space are extraordinary. People should be able look at the Earth, and then return home to work hard and try to make it a better place.

Publited at Wed 28 July 2021, 15:00:00 +0000