According to reports, Manchester City will make an initial bid for Jack Grealish from England at PS75m. Pep Guardiola, the City manager is determined to get Jack Grealish to Etihad Stadium in his quest for his fourth Premier League title.

Guardiola wants to expand his attack arsenal, and Grealish fits that bill perfectly. However Villa are not keen on selling the midfielder and will accept PS100m according the Daily Mail.

Grealish had signed a five-year extension to his contract with Villa in the last year. However, Villa Park will apparently offer Grealish a second deal that pays more than PS150,000 per weekly to keep him there.

Villa finished 11th last season in the Premier League. They had an improved season and will not be selling Grealish this summer as they seek to improve their squad.

Emi Buendia, a Norwich City native, has been signed by the team for PS33m. Ashley Young was granted a full club membership. A PS25m bid was rejected by the club for Bayer Leverkusen’s winger Leon Bailey.

Man City have yet to sign outfield players during this transfer window, but they are heavily linked with Grealish team-mate Harry Kane and England.

