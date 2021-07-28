Man United: Part of a commitment to supporters is the barrier seating

Collette Roche, chief operating manager of Manchester United says that the 1,500 newly-installed barriers seats at Old Trafford represent part of their commitment to “reset” their relationship with supporters.

As they return to Old Trafford to take part in Wednesday’s friendly against Brentford, fans will have the opportunity to view the barrier seats that were installed in the J Stand.

Old Trafford is still an all-seater venue. Supporters will need to wait for potential legislative changes to allow safe use of the barrier seats.

These barrier seats were created in response to conversations with Manchester United Supporter’s Trust.

Roche stated that Old Trafford, like all large stadiums is all-seating and therefore had to ensure the fans were seated during every match. Sky Sports News

“What this means for us is that, if the legislation was to change, because we know there are ongoing discussions on those lines, we’d be in a great position to help facilitate safe standing in future.

We made an explicit commitment in June to our fans that we would restructure our relationship. The board was established to help us talk with them about the things they care most. We have been making progress in this direction over the last few months.”

Joel Glazer, Manchester United’s executive chairman and Avram Glazer will each attend one annual fan advisory board meeting as American owners seek to increase communication with their supporters.

Avram or Joel Glazer will be in attendance at one fan advisory board meeting each year

United have finalised plans to create a new fan advisory panel. This was the promise of Joel Glazer, co-executive chair and after attending a meeting with fans following protests at Old Trafford last season.

The Glazers have been notorious for keeping quiet about United matters since 2005, when they took over.

Roche said, “I believe the advisory board could play a crucial role in the matchday transform of Old Trafford. What the stadium should look and what the facilities should have to offer.”

We will soon be recruiting for these roles and are set to open the fan advisory board.

Roche said that more barriers seats may be added to the 1,500 already at the ground, if it is safe and fans are interested.

She stated, “Absolutely. As long as it works, it’s safe, and our fans want,”. It would be possible to expand it into other stadium areas and allow people to choose if the current safe-standing laws are changed.

Publiated at Wed 28 July 2021, 18:20:14 +0000