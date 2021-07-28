Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considering tactical tweak Two transfers are the reason.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United’s boss could have a new strategy in mind for the new season. He will have more options with the arrivals of Jadon Scho and Raphael Varane.

United's starting team might not be the only thing that will change at Old Trafford next year. This summer, the Red Devils have made some significant moves in the transfer window. They are now focusing on their next targets after finally landing Sancho from Borussia Borussia Dortmund. This has been a long-running saga. Real Madrid has reached a deal to sign Varane. He is ready to move on from the Bernabeu to take up a new challenge.

United could also benefit from this deal, as they could only pay PS41m for add-ons, which is nearly half the price of Harry Maguire. Frenchman, who has won the World Cup and four Champions League titles, would be arriving with real pedigree. Solskjaer would have real options for the next season with the double signing. The Athletic reports that the Red Devils' coach may switch to a 3-man defense.

Varane and Maguire would be included, as would Eric Bailly or Victor Lindelof. Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan–Bissaka would serve as wing backs. United uses a greater number of 4-2-3-1 formations with Bruno Fernandes serving as the No. 10. It remains to be determined how the Portugal international will fit in to a 3-4-5-3, but a 3-4-6-1-2 would permit the 27-year old to keep his dominating role within the squad.

Solskjaer is a tactically flexible person who has never stopped trying to improve his skills. He has only ever stuck with the current configuration to defend a defense he does not have 100 percent confidence in. Varane’s signing changes everything. The Norwegian is happy to let his team attack harder with a solid backline. This could lead to the dissolution of Fred McTominay’s midfield partnership, while Old Trafford is already looking for a central midfielder. Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes’ star and actor is on the top of the list. Saul Niguez (and Yves Bissouma) are also linked.

