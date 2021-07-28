Nintendo Direct in September: Final Smash DLC fighter, Bayonetta 3, Metroid, Resident Evil

Nintendo may be getting ready to broadcast another Direct in September. In June 2021’s Nintendo Direct, the main announcement was the unveiling of the new Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 video. The trailer for BoTW 2 featured the first gameplay footage since its reveal at E3 2019. It also revealed a window on the release of the eagerly awaited new Zelda adventure.
Hot on the heels of the blockbuster, the House of Mario is expected to host another Nintendo Direct broadcast in September.
Samus Hunter, a leaker on Twitter, said that a Nintendo Direct would air at the same time as WarioWare launches on the Switch.
WarioWare get it together is set to launch September 10. We could also see Direct broadcasts around this time.
Samus Hunter gave Switch players an indication of the possible announcements Nintendo might make, stating that the broadcast would focus on previously announced titles.
According to a leak, the September Nintendo Direct would likely be focused on Metroid Dread. However, there may also be announcements about Advance Wars or Mario Party.
It looks like the September Direct will be where Smash Bros’ final DLC character is revealed. The third-party announcements could include the release of the new Resident Evil title for Switch.
Resident Evil Outbreak is the likely name of this Resident Evil game. However, don’t be fooled by the name – it’s rumoured that it is actually the third Resident Evil Revelations title.
The main character will be Rebecca Chambers. It will launch in Q4 2021 and is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.
Other announcements include the unveiling of a brand new Kirby game and Monolith Productions’ next game.
The September Direct could even bring an update to Bayonetta 3 which was last seen at The Game Awards 2017.
Samus Hunter posted on Twitter: “There’s a #NintendoDirect scheduled September around the time WarioWare launch.”
According to the leaker, “certainly Metroid Dread will be the main game while Advance Wars will and Mario Party will each have sections that will focus on some new features.”
There are several other major updates, including the Animal Crossing reveal, the unveiling of the latest Smash character, and the dlc with a new Hyrule Warriors story. Capcom must reveal Resident Evil on the Switch, and third parties can also be an integral part of this update.
Marketing for Splatoon 3 should start around this time, if plans don’t change.
“I don’t believe in any news regarding the Zelda BotW 2nd sequel. Other than a little notice that it will be here in a few weeks.
According to “New announcements, a Kirby Project is highly likely.”
Monolith is closing a Nintendo title. They have completed the cutscenes in a couple of months and have been working on the music for the last few weeks. The project now enters the final stages.
As I mentioned above, Bayonetta 3 should be in the same situation.
There are many other titles in the works, however they are being planned for a later date (e.g. 2022).
Leaker said that these announcements were “my guess based on some data I have” and it was too soon to confirm them for the presentation.
Samus Hunter claimed that if the rumors about Microsoft and Nintendo colloborating are true then September Direct might be the right place to make it public.
Rumours have circulated that Game Pass Ultimate might be coming to Switch, however that remains to be confirmed.
Rumours are best taken with a grain of salt, until there is official confirmation.
Even if only half the predictions about the Direct are true, the broadcast will still be quite special.
Nintendo is also expected to host another Indie World presentation before the September Direct airs.
