Nintendo Direct September: Final Smash DLC Fighter Bayonetta 3, Metroid, Resident Evil

Nintendo may be getting ready to broadcast another Direct in September. In June 2021’s Nintendo Direct, the main announcement was the unveiling of the new Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 video. The trailer for BoTW 2 featured the first gameplay footage since its reveal at E3 2019. It also revealed a window on the release of the eagerly awaited new Zelda adventure.

Hot on the heels of the blockbuster, the House of Mario is expected to host another Nintendo Direct broadcast in September.

Samus Hunter, a leaker on Twitter, said that a Nintendo Direct would air at the same time as WarioWare launches on the Switch.

WarioWare get it together is set to launch September 10. We could also see Direct broadcasts around this time.

Samus Hunter gave Switch players an indication of the possible announcements Nintendo might make, stating that the broadcast would focus on previously announced titles.

According to a leak, the September Nintendo Direct would likely be focused on Metroid Dread. However, there may also be announcements about Advance Wars or Mario Party.

It looks like the September Direct will be where Smash Bros’ final DLC character is revealed. The third-party announcements could include the release of the new Resident Evil title for Switch.

