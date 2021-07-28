Portugal expats beat UK in ‘better living cost’ Quality of Life and the quality of your life

Experts have named Portugal as the hotspot of UK expats who are looking for a new home. The nation has been highlighted in two new reports for both its low living costs and the luxurious lifestyle that it offers.

Kronos Homes experts, who are behind the key-ready Amendoeria golf resort properties, say that the area offers low-cost property options.

Alda Filipe is the Kronos Homes sales and marketing director. She stated that Portugal has a superior quality of living, it’s value as a vacation destination and its short flight to the UK make Amendoeira a popular choice for families looking for a second home.

A spokesperson for AB Properties added that Portugal’s properties are cheaper than most of Western Europe, with property prices starting at EUR1,185/square meter.

Experts previously suggested that Portugal was a better option than Spain to Britons who are looking for a new home.