Review of The Suicide Squad: An hilarious, violent and completely bonkers popcorn blockbuster

After being fired briefly from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Warner Bros was open to the possibility of James Gunn taking over the directorship of a DC film. Marvel’s director was free to pick what story he wanted to tell from the vast universe of comic books. He settled for a sequel to 2016, which was criticized. Gunn even admitted that he joked about calling the supervillain group he wrote his part on, in order to make the title stick.

Gunn’s movie The Suicide Squad opens with Viola Davis playing Amanda Waller, a steely, psychopathic M who has a trigger finger, recruiting her misfit team for the latest, deadly mission. - Advertisement - Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, the field leader of Rick Flag, is leading the group. Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie are also present. Will Smith’s Deadshot did not return. However, IdrisElba’s Bloodsport, which is a rebooted version of another helmet-wearing assassin imprisoned, serves as a replacement and allows him to be with his daughter. Here is the point where similarities to David Ayer’s Suicide Squad stop. Gunn gives new life to the DC hit-or-miss franchise. READ MORE: Post-credits for The Suicide Squad: What scene is there after the credits?

- Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark is the star of the show, but he’s not without merit. This fish-human hybrid can’t stop eating humans whole when he feels like it. In some moments of film’s most heartfelt moments this violent beast turns out to actually be quite the sweetheart. These are shared with Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2 as well as her friendly rodent. The Suicide Squad is currently on a mission to South America to eliminate Jotunheim (a Nazi-era prisoner and laboratory). The team will need to locate Peter Capaldi’s Gaius Grieves supervillain, in order to gain access. They may have to battle Starro the Conqueror, an alien starfish that is threatening their lives as the story progresses. It’s as crazy as it sounds, and it’s great fun. DO NOT MISS

- Advertisement - The Suicide Squad’s most prominent feature is the huge, violent and shockingly brutal action sequences that are based on 1970s war films. These scenes wouldn’t look out of place at a John Wick or Deadpool movie. So expect lots of death. However, like Robbie’s solo movie Birds of Prey about Harley Quinn, the brutal and bloody moments feel more like live action Itchy and Scratchy rather than real. Moreover, the film ends with some subtextual themes referring to American Imperialism, Guantanamo bay, and other topics that were discussed in The Mauritanian, a serious contender for the Oscars. The Suicide Squad, at its core, is an entertaining piece of popcorn entertainment. It’s helping to reboot the cinematic world just like it does with its own movie franchise. Suicide Squad will be in cinemas across the UK on July 30, and US movie theatres on Aug 5, 2021.

Publited at Thu 29 July 2021, 00:49.08 +0000