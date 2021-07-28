Quantcast
Travel

Singapore will provide NDC content through Aeronology Connectivity

By Newslanes Media
0
11

Must read

Singapore will provide NDC content through Aeronology Connectivity

Singapore Airlines joined Melbourne-based Aeronology’s travel distribution platform. It provided its New Distribution Capability inventory for Aeronology’s NDC Direct Connect technology.

This connection allows travel agents to book, search and service Singapore’s NDC content as well as traditional global distribution network content from one screen. Through its portal, Aeronology will also provide content from Scoot Singapore’s low cost carrier subsidiary.

- Advertisement -

In June 2019, Aeronology was officially launched and certified as an NDC aggregator at Level 4. Aeronology has contracts with three of the major GDS providers, Travelport, Amadeus, as well as China’s TravelSky and Qantas, which it joined this month as its first NDC Direct partner.

Instead of licensing fees, the platform makes its revenue from per transaction.

Russell Carstensen, cofounder of BTN said that small ticketing is the way we make money. He also added NDC to it. We can integrate it in systems to allow them both to process the GDS content and NDC.

Aeronology has so far signed up two agencies partners: Connexus Travel in Hong Kong, which is focused on corporate business and Express Travel Group which focuses heavily on leisure travel to Australia and New Zealand.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Wed. 28 July 2021, 19:54:04 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmericans and Europeans are able to travel to England with no restrictions. Quarantine starting in August
Next articleDusty Hill dies at 72. Heartbroken band members speak out in support of Dusty Hill
Singapore will provide NDC content through Aeronology Connectivity
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks