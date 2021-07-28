Splitgate server update: When Splitgate servers will be available today? Latest down time

UPDATESplitgate Servers still unavailable or down for some. The development team has brought the game back online via PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

According to the latest updates, some modes have been taken offline and others will be continued. Splitgate Twitter confirmed that “we have disabling 4v4 Ranked because of various issues reported. These bugs will be fixed by tomorrow. These bugs have not affected casual matchmaking or custom games. All other features of the game will remain up.

- Advertisement -

We are currently restarting servers. This will take about 5 minutes. Thank you all for making this a very helpful stress test. We will end matchmaking for the rest of the evening, however, you can still host/join Custom Games and Races.

Original:Splitgate’s open beta will be available on all platforms today. Gamers can also look forward to crossplay support. Splitgate is proving to be an extremely popular shooter and everyone will soon be able to enjoy the Splitgate experience once again.

Splitgate server are currently down. Things should go back online today (July 28th in the UK). Splitgate, a free-to-play shooting game for PC and Xbox should all be back online around the same moment.

Splitgate Support Team has sent a series of messages that provide the most recent information about when the servers will come back online.