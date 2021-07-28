There’s nothing to look at in your ear. Every AirPods has a new wireless earbud. Feature at HALF of the price

AirPods Pro are a benchmark for wireless headphones, however, at PS219 they can be expensive. Nothing launched an AirPods rival this week, and it is priced at only PS99.

Although the ear (1) was Nothing’s debut product, it is already attracting a lot of attention. The ear (1) is a product that aims to be different from others. It has a lower price and possesses a unique, transparent design. It is transparent in the outer shell, which allows for some view of inner workings.

- Advertisement -

Carl Pei (Nothing’s CEO) described the earbuds “a breath of new air”. He was just 24 when he co-founded Android juggernaut OnePlus.

These ultralight, 4.7g earbuds look great. They have a red light at the right ear and are white with silicon tips. The specs of the earbuds are also impressive. A full charge can last for 5.7 hours, and the 11.6mm driver will provide a listening experience of 57 hours. Additionally, the wireless charging case is capable of holding 34 hours. Wireless charging is compatible with Qi and the app features a “find my earbuds” function. It’s located usually at the back of your sofa. This is

These buds have active noise cancelling in 3 different modes. This technology makes calls clear even when you’re in loud environments. Bluetooth connectivity is also available, as well as tap-and gesture controls.

LEARN MORESony unveils a new supercharged vlogging camera that will help you to become Youtube’s biggest star