Tomorrow’s launch of the PS Store: The PS5 Trailers App is gone Metal Gear Solid Tease: Time

By Newslanes Media
Blue Box Game Studios founder Hasan Kahraman provided an update on the Abandoned PS5 Trailers App.

Hasan was asked on Twitter when the Abandoned PS5 App will be available to download.

His reply was: “I’m not certain, it differs between timezones. However, I can think straight at 00:00 and 01:00.”

Blue Box Game Studios has released a teaser video on Twitter in the lead-up to Abandoned PS5 trailers. It’s been a big hit and got lots of people talking.

Tweet: New artwork was posted for Abandoned App. It said “Are You Ready?” “We are!”

The artwork that was posted with the tweet is what makes this tweet so interesting.

It featured the Abandoned logo over a blurred image of an individual wearing an eye-patch.

Publiated at Wed 28 July 2021, 13:11:40 +0000

