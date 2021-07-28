UK holiday: There are 21 TV and film locations you can visit in the UK during your vacation Summer holidays: full list

Maleficient
Important filming location: Ashbridge Estate, Berkhamsted (Hertfordshire).
The Vicar of Dibley
Filming locations of note: St Mary the Virgin Church; The Bull and Butcher Inn Windmill Cottage, Windmill Cottage and Chiltern Hills, Turville, Buckinghamshire
Gladiator
Bourne Wood, Farnham (Surrey), is a key location for filming
Downtown Abbey
Filming locations of note: Church Street and Lacock Abbey, Wiltshire
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Puzzlewood, Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire is the key location for filming
Sexual Education
The Chalet Symonds Yat and The River Wye are key filming locations. The Saracens Head Inn Symonds Yat is also a good choice.
