UK holiday: There are 21 TV and film locations you can visit in the UK during your vacation Summer holidays: full list

Maleficient

Important filming location: Ashbridge Estate, Berkhamsted (Hertfordshire).

The Vicar of Dibley

Filming locations of note: St Mary the Virgin Church; The Bull and Butcher Inn Windmill Cottage, Windmill Cottage and Chiltern Hills, Turville, Buckinghamshire

Gladiator

Bourne Wood, Farnham (Surrey), is a key location for filming

Downtown Abbey

Filming locations of note: Church Street and Lacock Abbey, Wiltshire

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Puzzlewood, Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire is the key location for filming

Sexual Education

The Chalet Symonds Yat and The River Wye are key filming locations. The Saracens Head Inn Symonds Yat is also a good choice.

Publiated at Wed. 28 July 2021, 16:19:00 +0000