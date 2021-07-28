Quantcast
Travel

UK holiday: There are 21 TV and film locations you can visit in the UK during your vacation Summer holidays: full list

By Newslanes Media
0
16

Must read

UK holiday: There are 21 TV and film locations you can visit in the UK during your vacation Summer holidays: full list

Maleficient
Important filming location: Ashbridge Estate, Berkhamsted (Hertfordshire).

The Vicar of Dibley
Filming locations of note: St Mary the Virgin Church; The Bull and Butcher Inn Windmill Cottage, Windmill Cottage and Chiltern Hills, Turville, Buckinghamshire

- Advertisement -

Gladiator
Bourne Wood, Farnham (Surrey), is a key location for filming

Downtown Abbey
Filming locations of note: Church Street and Lacock Abbey, Wiltshire

Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Puzzlewood, Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire is the key location for filming

Sexual Education
The Chalet Symonds Yat and The River Wye are key filming locations. The Saracens Head Inn Symonds Yat is also a good choice.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Wed. 28 July 2021, 16:19:00 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChernobylite 1.0 has been released today. It adds base management to the Stalker formula
Next articleMadrid’s 12 Best Things to Do
UK holiday: There are 21 TV and film locations you can visit in the UK during your vacation Summer holidays: full list
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks