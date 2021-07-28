United to Boost London Services in August

United Airlines announced that it will add six flights to London each day to its service next month.

This increase will include a second daily flight to Washington, D.C., as well as bumping up the current Houston service to daily. United says that more expansion is planned, with new nonstop service starting from Boston in the next few months.

United’s announcement is in line with U.K. officials’ announcement that all fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens can travel to England starting Aug. 2 without having to be quarantined. Travelers will have to be fully vaccinated against the vaccine recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They also need to undergo a PCR test to determine whether they are carrying Covid-19.

