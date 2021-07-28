Quantcast
Travel

United to Boost London Services in August

By Newslanes Media
0
15

Must read

United to Boost London Services in August

United Airlines announced that it will add six flights to London each day to its service next month.

This increase will include a second daily flight to Washington, D.C., as well as bumping up the current Houston service to daily. United says that more expansion is planned, with new nonstop service starting from Boston in the next few months.

- Advertisement -

United’s announcement is in line with U.K. officials’ announcement that all fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens can travel to England starting Aug. 2 without having to be quarantined. Travelers will have to be fully vaccinated against the vaccine recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They also need to undergo a PCR test to determine whether they are carrying Covid-19.

Publiated at Wed. 28 July 2021 23.44:26 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will be released on several occasions Platforms, including Switch on October 28th
United to Boost London Services in August
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks