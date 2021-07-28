Update on the Travel List: The Green and Amber lists will expand quickly – France poised to move

Paul Charles, the CEO of the PC Agency has stated that data indicates Canada, Italy, Germany and Poland could be included on the green list.

Charles stated that the infection rate in Spain appears to have fallen and is flatlining. Therefore, I expect an increase in infection rates by next week.

Many travel professionals fear that holiday spots like Spain or Greece may be added to the Amber Plus List due to rising Beta variant cases.

In an effort to combat the virus, both countries have increased their lockdowns in recent weeks and days.

Six million Britons could lose their holidays if Spain or Greece move to the amber+ category.

Over the last seven days, Greece recorded 178 cases of COVID-19 in 100,000 people. Spain recorded 385 in 100,000 people. This is a 10 percent increase week-over-week.

