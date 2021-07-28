What countries are open to Brits from their borders? These are the 5 Countries with no travel regulations

Colombia and Costa Rica are still on the UK red list.

Red list countries should be avoided, according to the Government.

You will not be permitted to travel to the UK from any country on the red list.

You will be required to quarantine your body in a hotel managed by the government for 10 days upon arrival.

Before you book your vacation to any country you want, make sure you check the rules and regulations governing travel in that country.

