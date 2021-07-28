Zuckerberg claims that Facebook’s Ray-Ban smart sunglasses are on the way Soon

We have good news: Facebook’s next consumer product is the smart glasses.

On Wednesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news during Facebook’s second quarter earnings conference. He also gave some insights on Facebook’s future product cycles.

He stated, “Looking forward here, our next product launch will be the launch o our first smart glasses Ray-Ban in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica.”

Zuckerberg did not give any details about a release date, but he stated that the glasses will be similar to regular glasses . The Facebook CEO explained that they have an iconic shape and allow you to do some really cool things.

As far as specs and features go, we aren’t exactly certain what these “pretty cool things” might be. Facebook is still promoting the product as a “classic” in its instant status.

The social media company told The Verge last year that the device would not be classed as Augmented Reality (AR), and will not feature any integrated displays. The report also notes that the glasses could look like Amazon Echo Frames and Snapchat Spectacles, both which are very easy to wear with every day clothes.

This earlier statement is similar to Zuckerberg’s final words regarding the topic during Wednesday’s conference call. The CEO stated that he is “excited” to deliver the smart glasses to people and continue his progress towards full-augmented reality glasses.

Although these “smart glasses”, are not considered full AR, they still belong to Facebook Reality Labs (FRL), the company’s R&D unit for XR technologies. Project Aria is currently being tested with lightweight AR glasses by Facebook, and any feedback or data collected could be used to help inform the development of these smart glasses.

The exact date in which Facebook will launch these Ray-Ban glasses in 2021 remains unknown. The company is likely to release the glasses soon, possibly in time for Christmas season.

