‘Going in the wrong direction’: Former US treasurer Rosa Rios on unconscious bias holding

- Advertisement -

“We all have a daughter, a mother, a sister, a niece so for me it’s not really a gender issue it’s a future leadership issue,” Mrs Rios began.

“One hundred and fifty billion dollars was invested in 2020 and only 2.2 percent of that went to women.

“What’s even sadder is that the year prior, in 2019, 2.6 percent went to female founders so we’re actually going in the wrong direction,” she explained.

This is an equity issue as well as an access problem in the entrepreneurial world as many female founders struggle not just to avoid the stigma of being a female founder but to gain the capital they need to succeed.

“When it comes to access to capital that is certainly one of the financial deserts for women.”

- Advertisement -

Mrs Rios also highlighted a possible cause of this problem: unconscious bias.

The premise of conscious bias is well-known – we are impacted and affected by what we see, however, unconscious bias is the impact of what we don’t see and is equally influential on the human mind.