Olympics Swimming Live Results, Updates, Highlights from Day 8 Games at Tokyo 2021 Games

Caeleb Dressel celebrated his historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 in swimming.

American swimmer Dressel started the morning by setting an Olympic record in 50m freestyle swimming at 21.07, and ending it with his fifth gold-medal swim butterfly in men’s 4×100 Medley relay at 3:26.78. Dressel joins Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi as the only men to have won five gold medals at the Olympics.

He was only one of the stars. American Bobby Finke won his second Olympic gold medal with victory in 1500 freestyle. The U.S. women came in second place in the 4×100 medley relay, beating Australia by a narrow margin. Canada won bronze with that relay. Penny Oleksiak, the Canadian Summer Olympian who has been most decorated by Canada’s Summer Olympians of all time, took home her seventh career gold medal.

Emma McKeon, from Australia, also celebrated the occasion. She won the gold medal in the medley relay and the 50 freestyle gold to become the first woman to achieve that number of overall medals in one Olympics.

Sporting News brought you highlights and live updates from every event on the eighth day Olympic swimming finals.

Olympics Swimming Results

Time (ET). Event Winner 2. Third 9:00 p.m. Final Men’s 50 Freestyle Caeleb Dressel, United States Florent Manaudou (France) Bruno Fratus (Brazil) 9.37 pm Final Women’s 50 Freestyle Emma McKeon (Australia) Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) Pernille Blume (Denmark) 9.44 pm Final Men’s 1500 Freestyle Bobby Finke (United States). Mykhailo Romanchuk (Ukraine) Florian Wellbrock (Germany). 10:00 p.m. Final: Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay (final). Australia United States Canada 10:00 p.m. Final: Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay (final). United States Great Britain Italy

Highlights and live updates from the 2021 Olympics in swimming

Final: Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay (final).

10.52 pmDressel has won five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

10.52 pmAt 3:26.78, the United States sets a new record. Great Britain wins silver with 3:27.51, and Italy takes bronze at 3:29.17.

10:00 p.m.USA wins gold and continues the streak. The United States has won every 15 of the men’s 4×100 Medley Relay races in which it competed. The world records for this race are set.

10:00 p.m.Apple still leads with 50 more meters.

10:00 p.m.Dressel places the United States first, with Apple leaving now to swim against Great Britain.

10:00 p.m.Peaty leads Great Britain. With Italy in second, the United States now ranks third.

10:00 p.m.Ryan Murphy brings a first to America, and gives it to Michael Andrew. Keep an eye out for Adam Peaty from Great Britain.

10:00 a.m.After the 50th vote, the U.S. leads over China and the ROC.

10.47 pmThe last event of Olympic swimming has begun.

10.37 pmAlthough the United States will be swimming from the top, don’t let that fool you: They’re still in this race. Ryan Murphy (backstroke), Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple will compete to win the U.S. gold medal in the last event.

Final: Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay (final).

10:00 p.m.Oleksiak is now the most decorated Summer Olympian Canadian in history, with Canada winning the bronze medal.

10:00 p.m.Australia breaks the Olympic record with 3:51.60. The U.S. is second at 3;51.73, and Canada third at 3’52.60.

10:00 p.m.Torri Huske demonstrates strength in the swim, achieving a lead of 0.25 seconds over Australia and one second over Canada.

10:00 p.m.Jacoby is in front of the U.S., ahead by about a quarter-second over Australia and Canada.

10:00 p.m.Jacoby’s goggles were in perfect working order, so the USA leads at the 150 mark.

10:00 a.m.With Australia second, the United States is now third and Canada in first. Jacoby is off for the Americans.

10:00 p.m.After the 50 first, Canada is the leader. The United States and Australia are second and third.

10:00 p.m.Regan Smith will represent the Americans in backstroke, Torri Huske will perform butterfly and Torri Jacoby will provide breaststroke. Canada’s representatives will be Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem and Margaret Mac Neil in the backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle. Australia will be racing Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges and Emma McKeon in backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle. These are the top three units you should be looking at heading into the race. Canada will race in the fastest lane while the U.S. and Australia will start from lane 3.

Final Men’s 1500 Freestyle

10:00 p.m.Finke is finished at 14;39.65. Romanchuk comes in second at 14/40.66, and Wellbrock third at 14/40.91.

10:00 p.m.Finke won the second gold medal. He flew past Wellbrock. Romanchuk wins silver, Wellbrock the bronze

10:00 p.m.Finke is alone in second on the last turn.

10:00 a.m.With 100m to go Finke is tied for second with Wellbrock.

10:00 PM:The trend seems to be towards only Wellbrock and Romanchuk, rather than Finke. Wellbrock is not safe, even though Finke has already demonstrated how he can get close to 800.

9.59 pmThe top four remain separated by less than a second and half with 300 meters remaining. However, the top three are separated just by a quarter-second.

9.56 pmThere are still 500m to go. This race could be won by anyone among the top four finishers, which is a trend that has been going on for quite some time.

9.55 pm.The four middle swimmers seem to be the winners of this race. Wellbrock leads, Romanchuk is second, Finke is third, and Paltrinieri, fourth.

9.54 pmFinke is currently in third place for approximately 200m, but Wellbrock remains in first position halfway through. Romanchuk is third.

9.52 pmIt is a very close race among the top five finishers, with each of them separated by less that two seconds over 600 metres.

9.52 pmWellbrock is still leading the race by a third. Mykhailo Romanchuk, a Ukrainian woman from Ukraine, has moved to third place with Paltrinieri and Finke in the fourth.

9.50 pmAll six of the top six finishers are within one body’s reach. Paltrinieri is in second place at 300 meters, while Wellbrock leads the pack at this distance. Finke comes in third.

9.48 pmAfter 150m Finke is in third place. Paltrinieri is the current Olympic champion. He has a lead of about one second in this race.

9.47 pmFinke begins the race in fourth place behind Daniel Jervis of Great Britain and Florian Wellbrock from Germany.

9.45 pmBobby Finke was the winner of the 800 freestyle. Now, he’s looking for his second gold medal. In the longest distance swim on the men’s side, he will be in the fifth lane.

Final Women’s 50 Freestyle

9.40 pmAustralia’s Emma McKeon breaks an Olympic record by setting the gold-winning time at 23.81. Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem wins silver with 24.07, while Blume earns bronze at 23.81. Weitzeil finishes eighth at 24.41.

9.39 pmPernille Blume from Denmark is the fastest to start the block at 0.62.

9.39 pmAbbey Weitzeil is the American racer in the 50-freestyle.

Final Men’s 50 Freestyle

9.34 pmFrance’s Florent manaudou is silver, while Brazil’s Bruno Fratus comes in third place at 21.57.

9.33 pmDressel won the 50-meter freestyle in a record 21.07 seconds, an Olympic Record. Andrew is fourth with 21.60

9.33 pmDressel can be found at 0.63

9.29 pmIn the final 50m freestyle, there were two Americans. Caeleb Dressel, who races in fast lane and is looking for his fourth medal, is the favourite. Michael Andrew will be swimming in the seventh lane, looking for his first Olympic medal at 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Olympics swimming schedule 2021

Except for July 31, heats will start at 6 AM ET each morning. ET, and end at 9:15 p.m. ET. ET each day. USA Network will broadcast the heats and NBC the finals. CBC coverage will be available in Canada.

NBC will replay the qualifying heats every day for those who live in America.

Saturday 31 July

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

