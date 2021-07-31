Stephen Fry fires back at Lord Digby Jones after he takes aim at Alex Scott’s accent

On Friday, Lord Jones, a former House of Lords member, suggested Scott “spoils a good presentational job on the BBC Olympics Team with her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word.” He continued by listing examples of sporting nouns ending in the letter ‘g’.

- Advertisement - Lord Jones, Baron Jones of Birmingham, 65, added in the post on Twitter: “Competitors are NOT taking part, Alex, in the fencin, rowin, boxin, kayakin, weightliftin & swimmin.” In response, the Arsenal legend, 36, said she is “proud” to be from a working class family in East London – and the tweets were trending on Saturday. Fry, 63, also shared his views. He wrote in response to Lord Jones: “You are everything linguists and true lovers of language despise.

- Advertisement - “Also, since we’re being picky, you are not “Lord Digby Jones”, you are Digby, Lord Jones. “There’s a world of difference. “But however you’re titled, you disgrace the upper house with your misplaced snobbery.” Former right-back Scott, winner of 21 major honours during her time at Arsenal, was born in Poplar, East London and has an Irish mother and Jamaican father. READ MORE: Steph McGovern returns to BBC as she makes big announcement amid Packed Lunch hiatus

- Advertisement - BBC presenter Gary Lineker said responded: “I wonder which accents are acceptable to Lord Snobbery of Digby?” Team GB currently sits sixth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal table with 28 awarded. This includes eight golds, nine silver and 11 bronze.

Published at Sun, 01 Aug 2021 00:02:00 +0000