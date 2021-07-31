Three of the best foods to ward off osteoporosis – expert recommendations

A new Dairy Gap report – co-authored by dietician Dr Carrie Ruxton – suggested that since the pandemic began, bone development within children has been threatened, increasing the risk of osteoporosis in adulthood. Dr Ruxton was joined by Dr Nisa Aslam, who both agree that diet can play a huge factor in strengthening bones – for adults and children. “Bones lacking in vitamins, protein, minerals and exercise can have a detrimental effect,” warned Dr Aslam.
Another rich source of magnesium is nuts, such as Brazil nuts, cashews, peanuts, walnuts, and hazelnuts.
Nuts also contain calcium too, so they’re a really nutritious snack.
“A key partner in bone health is vitamin D,” added Dr Ruxton, adding that a daily supplement is recommended year-round.
Ignoring vitamin D needs could worsen bone health, as the nutrient is essential for the absorption of calcium from food.
Foods rich in vitamin D:
- Salmon
- Mackerel
- Sardines
- Eggs
- Mushrooms
- Fortified cereals
- Fortified yoghurts.
As well as eating the right foods to improve bone health, exercise is equally important.
Dr Ruxton pointed out that weight-bearing exercises are crucial for bone health.
Examples include walking, running, dancing, skipping, playing netball or tennis, hiking, and doing high-impact aerobics.
The NHS recommends adults to move their body for at least 150 minutes daily.
Exercise not only strengthens your bones, it can help ward off numerous diseases.
Considered the secret to good health, moving your body can help lower the risk of:
- Type 2 diabetes
- Heart disease
- Obesity.
Published at Sun, 01 Aug 2021 03:01:00 +0000