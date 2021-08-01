Argos, GAME and GAME may both get PS5 restocks in August

Argos and GAME have arguably been the two best places to purchase a PS5 in the UK in 2021. Anyone who has yet to purchase a PS5 will be able to get a double dose, as both retailers are expected to open orders again for the PS5 at the beginning of August. GAME and Argos are expected to get a PS5 stock restock in the week that begins Monday, August 2.

The @PS5StockAlertUK twitter posted about the possible Argos PS5 stock restock: “Argos Incoming Shipments Expected, With a Possible Drop Next Week.” - Advertisement - The @PS5UKStock twitter claimed that GAME might be receiving a PS5 stock restock within the next few days. According to the PS5 Stock Tracker Account, GAME may open PS5 orders in the middle week starting Monday August 2nd. BUY A PS5 FROM GAME * BUY A PS5 FROM ARGOS * BUY A PS5 DIGITAL FROM ARGOS

After the GAME website had been updated with new PlayStation 5 purchasing options, this prediction was made. - Advertisement - The new PS5 purchasing options are available for pre-order at GAME, with an August 20 release. Tweet from @PS5UKStock: “GAME has updated their listings so that the delivery date is 20 August. There’s a good chance this will go live by next week.” GAME typically opens PS5 orders between 9 and 11 AM.

GAME now offers 27 options for purchasing PS5s online, according to the most recent update of its website You can buy the PS5 Disc or Digital console on their own, as well as in bundles. - Advertisement - You’ll be able to get a bundle if you buy the consoles by themselves (priced at PS359.99 Digital console, and PS449.99 Disc). PS5 Digital Bundle starting at PS389.98. This bundle includes a PS5 Digital Edition console and T-shirt, as well as a cap and cap.

The PS5 Digital Edition console is the most costly at PS539.97. It includes a T-shirt and cap, as well as an additional DualSense controller, Pulse 3D headset, and a PS5 Digital console. PS519.99 is the cheapest PS5 Disc bundle. It includes a PlayStation 5 Console and a copy PS5’s exclusive Ratchet & Clank Rift Away. This bundle includes a PS5 console and an extra DualSense controller, as well as Ratchet & Clank as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales. It is the most costly PS5 Disc bundle. Argos stocks the PS5 Disc, Digital and other consoles but previously sold the Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart bundle.

Affiliate links in this article may result in us receiving a commission for any sale of the products and services that we have written about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

Publited at Sun, 01 August 2021 08:01:00 +0000