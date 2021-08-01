Chris Paul rumours of free agency: Suns guard falls $44M player option, per report

Chris Paul has reportedly declined his third-year, $44.2 million player option, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Paul, along with Abdel Nader, was traded to Phoenix by the Thunder in November. In return Oklahoma City got Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ricky Rubio as well as Ty Jerome and Jalen Lecque, plus a protected 2022 first-round pick. Monty Williams, the second year coach of Phoenix’s team, led Paul to point and earned the team a 51-21 record. The Western Conference’s 2nd seed.

- Advertisement -

Even though Paul declined his option as a player, there’s still hope that Phoenix and he can agree to terms on a new contract. Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN:

Chris Paul will have until midnight ET time to make a decision on his $44M option player. However, there is hope that, if he decides against it, he and Suns could reach an agreement when free agency opens Monday night. Sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn)August 1, 2021

MORE: NBA free agents 2021: Top players available, start date for free agency, salary cap

Paul declined his $44.2million option. This will give him the opportunity to negotiate a larger contract with Suns. As pointed out by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the “over 38 rule” in the collective bargaining agreement — which dictates teams can’t offer players a four-year contract if they turn 38 during its duration — makes Phoenix the favorite to re-sign Paul, who is currently 36 years old.

- Advertisement -

Paul could choose to move to Phoenix to play for another team that he believes will give him better chances of reaching the NBA Finals. Paul, an 11-time All-Star, made his debut Finals appearance with the Suns in 2021. The Suns were their first Finals appearance since 1993. Another team offering cap space is the Knicks. New York lost the Eastern Conference playoffs first round to Trae Young (and the Hawks).

Paul had a second consecutive resurgent season with Phoenix in 2020-21, scoring 16.4 points and grabbing 4.5 rebounds. He also averaged 8.9 assists per match with the Suns. In the playoffs, Paul averaged 19.2 point, 3.5 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per games, just two games short of winning his first NBA Finals title.

Publited at Mon, 02/08/2021 00:26.33 +0000