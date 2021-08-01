Elvis died from a heartbreaking secret battle with his health.

Everyone thinks that they understand how Elvis died. On August 16, 1977 the world’s most famous star, Elvis was discovered in Graceland’s bathroom. He was pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital. Although his autopsy was legal sealed for 50 years, the cause of death, according to layman’s terms was heart failure. This was made worse by excessive prescription drug abuse over many years. Sally Hoedel, the author of Elvis: Destined to Die Young, challenges accepted facts. She explains why with compelling medical and family arguments.

Elvis died two days after Glady, his mother's anniversary on August 14, 1958. He was 42 years old and Glady 46. They both suffered similar symptoms. Then, Elvis died from a heart attack. Three of Elvis' uncles also died from heart, liver, and kidney issues. Hoedel stated that he felt there was a connection because the two weren't taking the same type of prescription medications. And why is he suffering from all these geriatric conditions, such as glaucoma and heart disease, diabetes and arthritis, so young? Hoedel said: "I felt like there had to be a correlation because they weren't both taking the same prescription medication and why does he have all these really geriatric diseases very young in life with glaucoma, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis and other things? Hoedel does not deny the harm done by Elvis' abusive prescription medication use. However, her research shows that Elvis was also suffering from diseases in nine out of eleven of his organ systems. Five of these had been present since the birth. She said in a recent interview: "His health problems were diverse but he kept them hidden so that we only remember him taking over-medication. But why did he take them? READ MORE: Elvis' first love June BEFORE he was famous: 'He wanted to marry me, The Colonel stopped us'

This condition could affect the liver and lungs, as well as cause chronic insomnia and immune deficiencies. These problems are often attributed to pressures created by stardom and the attempts of the King to control them using uppers and lowers. Hoedel claims that The King was the cause of all this because of his genetic heritage from his grandparents and mother. Doll Smith and Bob Smith, his maternal grandparents were first cousins. This was primarily due to the genetic consequences of intermarriage.

Hoedel's book is designed to challenge the notion that stars self-destruct like many others. She paints instead a portrait of Hoedel as someone who is dealing with enormous pressures while also struggling with serious health problems. Elvis also felt responsible for many people's lives and livelihoods. Hoedeltold The Observer "By the 1970s, he had provided for over 100 people." "I am sick. I feel terrible, but it's not my fault. Everyone is dependent on me." Although Elvis's life is often viewed as one of devastation, it was a futile struggle for survival, both through poverty and later through his health problems. Elvis was a difficult person to be, as no one has ever achieved such fame and nobody else can do the same for him. He tried to live within his reality. Elvis: Born To Die Young: Click here now

