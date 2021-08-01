Quantcast
Gaming

Fans of Halo wonder if the doughnut advertisement has been misinterpreted. Halo Infinite's April release month revealed

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Fans of Halo wonder if the doughnut advertisement has been misinterpreted. Halo Infinite's April release month revealed

Krispy Kreme promotions ask “Why wait until November?”

Microsoft and Krispy Kreme have teamed up to celebrate 20 years of master chief.

The doughnut maker Halo Infinite has made a limited edition Halo Infinite doughnut to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Halo. It features blue icing, a familiar helmet and comes in a special Halo Infinite color. The doughnut will be sold between the 30th of July and the 30th of September. However, it is currently only available at Krispy Kreme Brazil.

This isn’t the only reason that Halo Infinite fans are excited. Some speculate that the advertisement may have solidified Halo Infinite’s vague Q4 2021 release window.

This could be a hint that Halo Infinite will release in November. This fits with Halo: Combat Evolved’s normal release schedule – Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 4 are all available in November. It could be the 20th anniversary Halo: Combat Evolved’s debut in November 2001.

Personally, I still need to be convinced. Not least because Microsoft has not yet to delete or walk back the tweet. The only thing I know for sure is that I would love that doughnut, and that it’s not available in my area. Let’s hope we can get some concrete dates soon enough to end all the speculation.

The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

Halo Infinite has an expected release date of Q4 2021. The highly anticipated Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One first-person shooter from 343 was initially due to be released in November 2020. However, the release window was extended to Q4 2021 because of a variety of development challenges, including the coronavirus.

ICYMI, 343 recently had to issue a Halo Infinite spoiler warning after “unintentionally” including campaign files in the preview build that was made available this week.

Publiated at Sun, 01 August 2021 14:58.30 +0000

Fans of Halo wonder if the doughnut advertisement has been misinterpreted. Halo Infinite's April release month revealed
