Fortnite Ariana Grande live event reveal tomorrow? Season 7 Rift Tour News Coming

The Fortnite Ariana Grande live event could be officially confirmed by Epic Games shortly. For some time, it has been speculated that Ariana Grande would be hosting the Fortnite Season 7 Live Event. Epic Games confirmed the Fortnite event will launch on Friday.
Fortnite Rift Tour will debut on Friday, August 6th. It includes five shows which take Fortnite players on an “magical” adventure.
Epic Games is keeping the identity of who will headline Fortnite Rift Tour’s headliners under wraps.
Fortnite’s creators teased that a “record-breaking star” would perform at the Rift tour.
That description is perfect for Ariana Grande, pop star and all-round icon.
Epic Games released the initial details about the Fortnite Rift Tour, Thursday July 29. They also announced some important news that will be available on Monday August 2.
In a blog post the Fortnite team said: “From August 6-8, take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide. Get ready to dive into the Rift Tour.
Then they added: “On August 2, We’ll be sharing even more important news about the Rift tour. “Get ready!”
Fortnite players can unlock free rewards in the lead-up to the Fortnite Event.
Players can unlock the initial wave of Rift Tour rewards up to August 8.
These are Cloudy Kitty Emoticon, Rift-sterpiece Spray, and Cosmic Cuddles Loadingscreen.
Epic Games also revealed the dates for the Fortnite Rift Tour.
These are the dates and times…
August 6, 2006 – 6pm in The Americas
August 7, 2012, 2 p.m. (Global).
August 8, 2012 – 12am (Asia and Oceania).
August 8, 2010 – 10:00 AM (EU).
August 8, 2008 – 6pm in The Americas
Fortnite Rift Tour has launched new posters in-game in preparation for the next Fortnite Event.
The posters were leaked before and the fact that they first appeared only added to Ariana Grande’s rumours.
This is because the posters all have strong connections to Thank U, Next.
The poster has Ariana wearing the exact same outfit on the stage as it is on the posters.
Another poster appears to have been named after Ariana’s dog Piggy Smallz.
The third poster, Rain On Me is named after Ariana Grande’s song.
Publiated at Sun, 01 August 2021 14:24.36 +0000