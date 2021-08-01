Fortnite Ariana Grande live event reveal tomorrow? Season 7 Rift Tour News Coming

The Fortnite Ariana Grande live event could be officially confirmed by Epic Games shortly. For some time, it has been speculated that Ariana Grande would be hosting the Fortnite Season 7 Live Event. Epic Games confirmed the Fortnite event will launch on Friday.

Fortnite Rift Tour will debut on Friday, August 6th. It includes five shows which take Fortnite players on an “magical” adventure.

Epic Games is keeping the identity of who will headline Fortnite Rift Tour’s headliners under wraps.

Fortnite’s creators teased that a “record-breaking star” would perform at the Rift tour.

That description is perfect for Ariana Grande, pop star and all-round icon.

Epic Games released the initial details about the Fortnite Rift Tour, Thursday July 29. They also announced some important news that will be available on Monday August 2.