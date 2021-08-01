Full-jabbed Briton cautions EU Amber Holidays’still to be a “Never again” – “Dreams of a nightmare.”

Most European countries require UK visitors to be quarantined. However, Madeira, Spain, Greece and Malta are the only exceptions.

However, Greece now has more safety measures in place and Italy extended the quarantine for UK visitors.

One Briton, who traveled to Europe last week, said that “it’s still a nightmare” to travel.

He said that while being immunized can be helpful when returning to the UK, it doesn’t eliminate the hassle of entering other countries.

