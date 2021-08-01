GWS travel-weary up to fight for cats in AFL

- Advertisement -

GWS coach Leon Cameron has no qualms about his side being asked to back up against Geelong on a five-day break as the AFL faces another fixture shake-up.

Queensland‘s snap lockdown wreaked havoc on the schedule last weekend and hastily rearranged matches will have a flow-on effect in round 21.

Essendon lost to Sydney on Sunday in a rescheduled game. Their five-day weekend has already been completed, so their match with the Western Bulldogs is likely to be moved from Friday night.

GMHBA Stadium’s Cats-Giants game appears to have been moved to Friday, and the AFL is expected to announce the new fixture for round 21 on Monday.

GWS has not yet played during a five day break in this season.

Cameron declared, after Sunday’s defeat by Port Adelaide 27 points to 27, that “our boys will be ready”

It’s a tough match, Port is in the top 4, Geelong in the top 2, so this gives our group a lot of exposure.

Geelong is Geelong’s greatest challenge, no matter what season it may be.

GWS has been travelling since Sydney and they fled Sydney in June. They have played six consecutive matches across Australia.

The NSW club was in Queensland when the lockdown announcement came out. Both clubs made an ill-fated dash for Melbourne to play their Sunday matches.

Cameron dispelled any fears about mental fatigue in his staff and players, stating that all teams experience it regardless of how long they are away.

Giants also have a growing injury problem. Jacob Hopper and Phil Davis were ruled out for the Geelong match due to concussion. Sam Reid and Daniel Lloyd are battling new ankle issues. Shane Mumford, a veteran ruckman, is unlikely to make a quick break, and Stephen Coniglio (toe), is not certain to be fit.

Cameron stated, “It’s what it is. We’re fortunate to be playing.”

“Our challenge, however, is to recover quickly and to look forward to the Cats game.

“It will be a big challenge, and many people won’t give us any chances because of our injuries list and what’s happened in the past seven to eight weeks. But we roll out every single game and want to win every one.”

Port Adelaide has been in Melbourne almost three weeks. They will return to South Australia Monday for the Showdown with Crows to try to secure a top four spot.

Queensland and Melbourne will be subject to quarantine in Western Australia, according to state government regulations. This is ahead of their clashes at Fremantle or West Coast Optus Stadium.

Collingwood will be hosted by Hawthorn in Launceston. The Carlton-Gold Coast and Richmond-North Melbourne clashes, as well as the St Kilda–Syney clashes, are all set for Melbourne.

Round 21 will see no more crowds in Victoria, but they may return to a smaller capacity next week.