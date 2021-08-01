Quantcast
Larry Emdur "negotiates seven-figure contracts" at Seven After saving The Chase

By Newslanes Media
0
1

By Monique Friedlander For Daily Mail Australia

Published by

Larry Emdur has proven himself to be one Channel Seven’s most valuable assets.

The Morning Show’s host, 56-year-old, has reportedly signed a seven-figure new contract with The Network after taking over for Andrew O’Keefe, who was hosting The Chase.

‘Between The Morning Show and The Chase, Emdur is now on the big bucks,’ an insider told New Idea on Monday.

“After many rounds of negotiations, they settled on a very attractive position. He’s saved the most popular game show on the network, so it’s worth every cent. According to the source.

Emdur is being considered by seven executives as an option for David Koch’s replacement as Sunrise’s breakfast host.

Daily Mail Australia reached out to Seven for comments.

Emdur was hired to replace O’Keefe’s job in February, after Seven declined to renew his contract due to legal issues.

O’Keefe recently had assault charges against him dropped on mental health grounds.

Court proceedings reveal that the ex-TV host had an episode of manic episodes with his ex-partner, who claimed he took an icepipe to a party.

Emdur’s inaugural episode of The Chase aired last Monday, during Seven’s Olympic coverage.

Before his first appearance, he said: “I am thrilled to host The Chase. I can’t WAIT to see my mom’s reaction when I say all these big words.”

“I am excited to start Monday at the Olympics. You can be sure that any Chaser will tell you that this is the Olympics for quizzing.

Emdur explained the importance of The Chase in an interview with The Daily Telegraph. Emdur said that they play a key role because they lead into news bulletins which, often, are the most-rated evening programs.

He said that he did not take the decision to host this series lightly.

He said, “We have a beautiful thing going on The Morning Show. Top of the ratings for fourteen years. I love working [co-host] Kylie Gillies, and the team.”

“I want people to continue enjoying the show in the same way they did over the years, and I hope that I can bring something new to it.”

Emdur has hosted several game shows before, including Wheel of Fortune and The Price Is Right.

Publiated at Sun, 01 August 2021 22.51:29 +0000

