Resetting your iPhone to its factory settings

You want to make a new start.

Perhaps you are fed up with how your iPhone looks or the reality of what has happened in the last four years when you open your home screen. Maybe you simply want to change things up.

You can reset your iPhone for many reasons.

To reset your iPhone’s factory settings completely, you will need the passcode for unlocking it as well as your iCloud password. You might want to backup your iPhone before you completely reset it. It will be much easier to move all your settings to another iPhone if it is ever needed. Backups of your phone are a great way to ensure you have access to all your data and photos in the future.

Resetting your phone will require some effort. Here’s how to do it.

Select “Find My”

The first step for resetting your iPhone back to factory settings is to turn off Find My.

Go to the main settings of your phone, and then click on your name. You will be taken to a page that contains your Apple ID, iCloud and information regarding your purchases and media. Scroll down to Find My. Click Find My iPhone at the top of this page. Next, switch off Find My iPhone or Find My Network.

Reset iCloud

After you turn off Find My, you’ll want to turn off iCloud and disconnect it from your iPhone.

Here, you’ll repeat some of the steps from step 1. Navigate to the main settings of your smartphone and then click on your name. You will be taken to a page that displays your Apple ID, iCloud, and information regarding your purchases and media. Scroll down until the bottom, where you will see Apple ID. Click Sign Out. Enter your Apple ID Password and click Sign Out.

Reset your iPhone

You will need to reset the iPhone completely. You’re done!

It’s now time to reset your iPhone completely. Scroll down to General on the main settings page of your iPhone. Scroll down to the bottom and click on Reset. Next, select Erase all Content and Settings. After you confirm your decision, the system will then take some time to completely reset. You’ll then be redirected to the famous welcome screen.

Publited at Sun, 01 August 2021 15:18.43 +0000